Home Nation

Cops track down ‘missing’ man who won Rs 1 crore lottery

Policemen of Habibpur police station interrogated all local lottery vendors for clues but to no avail.

Published: 26th December 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Asim Samaddar

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: For a change, the Malda Police had to search for a missing man who became a crorepati overnight courtesy a bumper lottery prize. Soon after Asim Samaddar, the son of a poor farmer, won the first prize worth Rs 1 crore, he went underground fearing abduction. His family lodged a missing diary, mentioning that Asim is yet to get the money credited to his bank account.

Policemen of Habibpur police station interrogated all local lottery vendors for clues but to no avail. “We then started finding out sub-agents who procured lottery tickets from prominent vendors in Habibpur market. The first lead came from one of the sub-agents. He told us that one of the buyers contacted him and confirmed the number of a particular lottery ticket which bagged the first prize,’’ said a police officer.
Armed with the number of the caller, the police began an electronic surveillance. “We tracked the location of the towers from where Asim’s cell phone was receiving signals. On Monday late evening, we traced his location to a remote pocket of an area. We searched the place and managed to find him,’’ said the officer.

On interrogation, Asim, in his mid-30s, who works as a farm labourer, told the police that he had bought a lottery from a local sub-agent two days ago. “I went to a newspaper stall to check whether the number of my lottery ticket matched with the series of prize winners. I could not believe my luck. I contacted the person from whom I had purchased it. He, too, confirmed the number,’’ he told the police.

An anxious Asim left his home early in the morning leaving a note behind for his parents, the police said. “His poor parents came to know from Asim’s note that he became a crorepati. In the note, Asim wrote that he was leaving home as he feared abduction,’’ said the police officer.Sources in the Malda police said Asim revealed that he feared abduction by a section of those people whose names had emerged during the ‘cut money’ protests. 

Fear of locals, and political leaders
Asim comes from an area in Malda which had seen massive protests over cut money. Trinamool leaders were alleged to have taken money from the poor for availing govt benefits. The labourer feared that the locals and the ruling Trinamool leaders would make him a target for his new-found wealth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lottery prize
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp