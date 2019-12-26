Dehradun diary

Vineet Upadhyay By

CM inaugurates bridge, highway

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday inaugurated the Joshimath-Malari two-lane state highway and Punaar bridge in Chamoli district. The road will help improve traffic movement towards the India-Tibet border and also benefit residents of several villages and those connecting remote areas of the international border. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed the 62.66-km long two-way-lane state highway for I265 crore and the Punaar Bridge was made for I4.94 crore. The Joshimath-Malari highway will not only benefit military activities but also tourism activities.

Free laptops for meritorious students

Uttarakhand state education department will give free laptops to meritorious students from weak financial backgrounds in state government schools. The scheme is likely to be implemented from the present academic session as the state government has already sanctioned I1.5 crore for the scheme. The proposal regarding distribution of free laptops has been sent to the government under which students from Class X and Class XII, who come from below poverty line (BPL) families and score above 80 per cent marks in their board examination will be eligible for the free laptops. The move is said to be replicating the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to distribute laptops from 2012-2017 by the Samajwadi Party government.

Western circle wins ‘Baagh Mitra’ award

Kumaon division’s of Western circle was awarded ‘Baagh Mitra’ for its “remarkable tiger conservation efforts” . The western circle — spread over 2.70 lakh hectares — has managed to introduce innovative scientific interventions ranging from ‘habitat restoration’ by creating grassland in Nandhaur Sanctuary, Terai East and Ramnagar division. The division also implemented the modern drone-technology driven initiatives for controlling rogue wildlife. The circle has also succeeded in generating revenue of around I3.32 crore in the last financial year.

Wildlife awareness programme held

The Uttarakhand forest department has started an awareness programme at government schools in Rudraprayag district to allay fears after three people died in leopard attacks in the last three months. Wild bear attacks have become a regular occurrence in the district. Officials came to know that parents were reluctant in sending their children to school because of the attacks. During the sessions, they were shown documentaries and laser shows to tell them how to avoid animal attacks by moving in groups, being in well-lit places and avoiding outdoor after dark.

