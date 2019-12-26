Home Nation

Don't fear anybody, I'm always by your side, Mamata Banerjee tells students protesting against CAA

The TMC chief, who is leading a protest march from Rajabazar to Mullick Bazar in central Kolkata, said that the students who are speaking out against the CAA are being threatened by the BJP.

Published: 26th December 2019 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leads a protest rally against amended Citizenship Act and NRC in Kolkata Thursday

TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leads a protest rally against amended Citizenship Act and NRC in Kolkata Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Asserting that peaceful protests will continue as long as the new citizenship law is not withdrawn, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned the BJP against "playing with fire".

Speaking at a protest rally in the city, the Trinamool Congress supremo accused the BJP of not keeping its promises, and referred to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's remark about putting on hold compensation to families of two people killed in police firing on anti-CAA protesters in Mangaluru.

The government would not give a single rupee to their families if the investigation proved the involvement of two persons in the violence during the December 19 protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Karnataka CM had told reporters on Wednesday.

The West Bengal chief minister asked students to carry on with their protests.

She also told them that she will always be by their side.

"Do not fear anybody. I warn the BJP not to play with fire," Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress chief, who is leading a protest march from Rajabazar to Mullick Bazar in central Kolkata, alleged students speaking against the CAA are being threatened by the BJP.

"We express our solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia, IIT Kanpur and other universities who are protesting against the CAA and the NRC," she said.

