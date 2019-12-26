Home Nation

Greedy kin declared man deranged, kept him chained for 10 months

A 45-year-old man was allegedly declared mentally unstable and chained for about 10 months by his kin, who wanted to take over his 4.5 acre land in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district.

Published: 26th December 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After learning his ordeal, a team swooped on the 6 ft x 6 ft room in Lukampur village, four km from Dindori district headquarters, and freed Ranvir Singh alias ‘Buddhu’.  

“Our team on Tuesday tracked the room where Ranvir was locked for last 10 months. The room was locked from outside. On breaking open the room’s gate which was locked from outside, we were shocked to find the man chained on one leg and one hand,” Dindori Tehsildar BS Thakur said.

“He was chained and locked in a small room, which housed a toilet. The man was forced to use  toilet water for all routine purposes. He guided the cops to break the locks which were used to chain him. Had the man been mentally unstable, he couldn’t have guided the police in freeing him,” Thakur said.
After being rescued, Ranvir told the police that he was allowed to take bath once in a month and that he was served food only once daily.

According to Additional SP, Dindori, Shiv Kumar Singh, the rescued man is undergoing medical check-ups. “Probe  revealed that Ranvir’s  brother-in-law Godan Singh had chained and locked him in a small room, as the latter was eyeing the 4.5 acre land. A case has been registered against Godan Singh and investigations are underway,” he added.  

