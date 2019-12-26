‘Hospitals not touched even during Emergency’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pointing out that hospitals were left untouched even during Emergency, the Alliance of Doctors for Ethical Healthcare (ADEH) has condemned as “inhuman and illegal” the behaviour of police personnel towards those injured during the nationwide protests against CAA-NRC and seeking medical treatment.

The association has also demanded judicial inquiry into the “reported incidences of police excesses” and called for “exemplary punishment” for the guilty personnel and their supervisors.

“Some of the Jamia Milia Islamia students injured by the police violence were reportedly not even allowed to get medical attention. Worse has been seen in Mangalore,” said a statement signed by over 20 reknowned doctors from various parts of the country.

Quoting a media report, the statement said even people bringing the injured were targeted by the police. “As pointed out by a letter by the Indian Medical Association to Prime Minister’s Office, we have seen several protests in the country. Even when the Emergency was imposed in 1975, hospitals were never touched. This is something which we are seeing for the first time,” it said.

“The government should send strict instructions to all police and other officials not to invade, threaten hospitals, not prevent any injured person from accessing healthcare or interfere with work of healthcare personnel to treat the injured,” the statement said.

Probe urged

ADEH urged NHRC, MCO to probe the ‘communal remarks’ made against injured Jamia students by medical personnel