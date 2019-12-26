It's time to defeat 'tukde tukde' gang opposing CAA: Amit Shah

Home Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the integrated development of the East Delhi Hub at Karkardooma Capital s first transit-oriented development on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah hit out at the opposition on Thursday over the violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital. Shah also targeted the Congress for orchestrating the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

He said that political parties under the leadership of the Congress fuelled rumours against the amended act, which led to mayhem in the city.

"Recently, opposition politicians under the leadership of the Congress spread rumours about the CAA. After a long time, people came out on the roads and disturbed the peace and calm of Delhi. These politicians disturbed the peace of Delhi," said Shah.

"Police will do their job. I want to ask you whether we should not elect a government which restores peace in the city. During the debate on CAA in parliament, they (political parties) beat around the bush but outside they created rumours," he said.

Shah also raked up the anti-Sikh riots which broke out following the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The issue still finds resonance in Delhi, particularly amid a large chunk of Sikh voters.

"Congress could never deliver justice to the victims. The moment the Narendra Modi government came to power, an SIT was formed. Today the rioters are in jail," Shah said.

Shah was addressing a gathering on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of integrated development of East Delhi hub being developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). 

He also took on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said he takes the credit for work being done by others.

"Kejriwal doesn't work but takes credit. I saw an advertisement yesterday, which says the Delhi government will provide potable water to each household. Kejriwal ji you were sitting beside me on August 15 at the Independence Day function when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that pure water would be given to every house by 2024," he said.

"Has he (Kejriwal) made provisions budgeting for the water supply? Where is the planning? Because PM had said that water would go to each household in the entire country, Kejriwal issued advertisements to take credit," said Shah.

Praising east Delhi MP and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, Shah appealed to people to vote for 'equally hard-working' MLAs as well, when Delhi goes to the polls early next year.

Appealing to people to vote for the BJP in the assembly elections in Delhi, Shah said, "The time has come to punish the tukde-tukde gang led by the Congress responsible for the violence."

