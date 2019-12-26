NHRC notice to Uttar Pradesh DGP over police action

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The NHRC has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh DGP after receiving complaints allegeing human rights violation during police action against anti-CAA protesters in the state. The NHRC had received complaints seeking its intervention in the matter,” a senior official said.

“Youth have been killed, internet has been suspended and the police themselves are destroying public property. The right to peaceful assembly has also been violated,” according to a complaint. Many deaths have been reported from across, mostly of youngsters, from bullet injuries sustained during police action, the complaints said.