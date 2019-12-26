POCSO court hands one-month jail to woman who filed false gang rape case

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Angry with the contradictory statements of a woman who filed a false gang rape case of her daughter, a POCSO court sentenced her to one-month jail. The court in Jhunjhunu also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on her

The judge questioned some of the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and suggested reviews in the law. According to public prosecutor Lokendra Singh Shekhawat, the woman had filed a complaint that a man, identified as Maniram, raped her minor daughter in 2017.

Subsequently, the police lodged a case against three people under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act. But during the trial, the woman conceded that her daughter was neither kidnapped nor raped. Further, she claimed her daughter had run away to her aunt’s house and wasn’t a juvenile. Much to the judge’s ire, the woman claimed that she is uneducated and has no clue about details of the FIR.

The judge acquitted all the three accused and initiated proceedings against the woman under Section 193 (punishment for false evidence) of IPC.“It appears that these people use legal proceedings as tools and later turn hostile in greed. In case of minor girls, whether sex is consensual or without consent, the punishment is same. In this case, the mother, who took a U-turn, failed to give a valid reason, She must face punishment,” judge Sukesh Kumar Jain wrote in his order.