Home Nation

POCSO court hands one-month jail to woman who filed false gang rape case

The judge questioned some of the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and suggested reviews in the law.

Published: 26th December 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Angry with the contradictory statements of a woman who filed a false gang rape case of her daughter, a POCSO court sentenced her to one-month jail. The court in Jhunjhunu also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on her

The judge questioned some of the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and suggested reviews in the law. According to public prosecutor Lokendra Singh Shekhawat, the woman had filed a complaint that a man, identified as Maniram, raped her minor daughter in 2017.
Subsequently, the police lodged a case against three people under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act. But during the trial, the woman conceded that her daughter was neither kidnapped nor raped. Further, she claimed her daughter had run away to her aunt’s house and wasn’t a juvenile. Much to the judge’s ire, the woman claimed that she is uneducated and has no clue about details of the FIR.

The judge acquitted all the three accused and initiated proceedings against the woman under Section 193 (punishment for false evidence) of IPC.“It appears that these people use legal proceedings as tools and later turn hostile in greed. In case of minor girls, whether sex is consensual or without consent, the punishment is same. In this case, the mother, who took a U-turn, failed to give a valid reason, She must face punishment,” judge Sukesh Kumar Jain wrote in his order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gang rape case POCSO
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp