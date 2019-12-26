Home Nation

Poor Jharkhand penetration of welfare schemes

Similarly, only 21% people have access to drinking water within their dwellings, while 16.6% have it outside their dwellings but within the premises.

Published: 26th December 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Raghubar Das

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Why did the Raghubar Das-led BJP government fail to win a fresh mandate in Jharkhand? Some of the answers may lie in the socio-economic indices of the state. Be it on access to clean fuel, water, pucca houses, sanitation, toilets or waste management, the state remains at the bottom of the national pile.  

While comparable data on past governments in the state was not immediately available, the lack of enough penetration of the Modi government’s flagship schemes like Ujjawala and Swachh Bharat is clearly visible.

For example, only 32% of Jharkhand’s population has access to LPG, as per the latest National Sample Survey (NSS) data compiled by the Ministry of Statistics. Remember, the Ujjawala scheme provided LPG connections to over 8 crore poor people across the country. It had good recall value among voters during the Lok Sabha elections, helping the BJP beat anti-incumbancy at the Centre. Clearly, Jharkhand failed to keep pace with the rest of India.

Also, open defecation is widespread as just 29% households have access to toilet and bathroom within their houses in the state. Of the rural population, only 14.8% have access to basic sanitation facilities within their house. And 31% of the people having access to toilets are not using them because of insufficient water.

Similarly, only 21% people have access to drinking water within their dwellings, while 16.6% have it outside their dwellings but within the premises.

Add to that the fact that nearly 84% houses have no arrangement for garbage collection and the situation is pretty dismal. As just 16.6% of households have access to a proper drainage system for waste water, a large number of people release it in the open or in low lying areas.

As for housing, the data shows that only 63% families live in pucca houses; the rest make do with semi-pucca or other types of structures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raghubar Das BJP governmen Jharkhand
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp