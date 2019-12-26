Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi to meet party workers jailed during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow

The Congress General Secretary has been strongly criticising the new citizenship law and also the Yogi Adityanath government's inability to control violence on the issue.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will meet the party leaders and workers who have been jailed here following the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stir last week.

Priyanka is scheduled to visit Lucknow on Saturday to participate in the Foundation Day celebrations of the party and is expected to meet Sadaf Jafar, a Congress worker and social activist and other party workers in jail.

"She is also likely to visit the Lucknow jail and meet Congress leader Sadaf Jafar and other social activists who have been in jail since December 19 even though they were not directly involved in the violence," said a Congress leader.

Priyanka is also likely to visit the family of Mohd Wakeel who died due to a bullet injury in the violence in Lucknow. The family lives in Hussainganj area. The Congress party has organised a peace march on the occasion of the party's foundation day and Priyanka will participate in it also.

ALSO READ| Rahul, Priyanka forced to abandon plan to meet kin of anti-CAA stir victims in Meerut

On Sunday, Priyanka had made an unscheduled visit to Bijnor where she met the families of Anas and Suleiman, both of whom died in the anti-CAA protests.

On Tuesday, Priyanka and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tried to go to Meerut, but were turned back by the police who said that their visit would add to the tension in the city and was a violation of Section 144.

