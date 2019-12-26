Road Romeo arrested for stalking, harassing girl in Maharashtra

By PTI

YAVATMAL: A 24-year-old man was arrested in Yavatmal city of Maharashtra on Wednesday for stalking and harassing a girl.

Sumit Suresh Khandwe, the accused, was allegedly harassing the girl, who had come here for college education, for the past three months, police said.

On December 24, he stopped her on the road and asked her to sit in his car. Some passers-by came to the girl's help and beat up Khandwe.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

He was then handed over to Awadhutwadi police station, where a case under IPC section 354-D (stalking) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered.