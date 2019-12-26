Home Nation

RTE extension back on draft NEP, but in softer avatar

Sources said a presentation on the draft NEP is likely in the PMO soon before it is taken to the Union Cabinet.

Published: 26th December 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After facing flak for dropping a recommendation of the draft National Education Policy (NEP) to extend the Right to Education Act to cover all children aged 3-18, the Union Human Resources Development Ministry has since restored but reworded it.

While the provision was dropped in the previous version of the draft NEP on the grounds of cost escalation, the clause is back in the latest version that is being sent by the HRD ministry to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The reworded clause is a tad ambiguous on its universal extension. It says: “the Act will be reviewed to ensure that all students, particularly students from underprivileged and disadvantaged sections, shall have free and compulsory access to high quality and equitable schooling.”

Sources said a presentation on the draft NEP is likely in the PMO soon before it is taken to the Union Cabinet. The Act at present covers children aged 6-14. The first NEP draft had suggested downward and upward extension of the Act.

Critiquing the rewording of the clause, BHU’s Prem Shankar Ram said: “I would have wanted to see an uncompromising, straight universal extension of RTE for all children aged 3-18 in the country.” Educationist Anjela Taneja said, “the language regarding RTE review and de-regulation remains worrisome as the new document seems to suggest the possibility of removal of national input quality norms that are being deemed to be ‘restrictive’.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp