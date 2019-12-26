Home Nation

Vishwa Hindu Parishad to hold crucial meeting in Mangaluru from December 27-29

VHP central president retired Justice VS Kokje, working president Alok Kumar and many other important dignitaries will be attending the meeting.

Published: 26th December 2019 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MANGALURU: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is holding its 'Prabandh Samiti' as well as 'Pranyasi Mandal Baithak' here from December 27 to 29.

Over 300 workers from all over the country will be participating in this meeting. VHP is set to hold discussions on various issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act (ACT), Ram Janmabhoomi and women's safety in its meeting.

VHP central president retired Justice VS Kokje, working president Alok Kumar and many other important dignitaries will be attending the meeting. At present, VHP has working units at 60,000 places all over the country.

"Many other issues will also be discussed, and one of them is the CAA. The Act that the Central government has brought in is giving justice to millions of Hindus with whom historical wrong was done at the time of partition. So, being a Hindu organisation VHP will do everything in its power so that these Hindus receive citizenship," said VHP in a statement.

"The second topic to be taken up during the meeting is the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The agitation has been associated with us since 1984," added the VHP.

Another important issue which will come up for discussion during the meeting is the safety of women, as many of them are facing insults across the country.

Talking about alleged religious conversions by Christian missionaries and the killing of cows, the VHP said that it would be planning an action plan to put a check on religious conversion, and save the cow from being butchered.

