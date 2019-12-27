BJP likely to organise meet in January 2020 to address concerns of Muslims on citizenship issues

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP is likely to organise a national-level conference in January to reach out to Muslims and counter the opposition's campaign on citizenship issues in the community, sources said on Friday.

They said senior BJP leader and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday held a meeting, which was attended by National Commission for Minorities chairman Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi and some key Muslim BJP leaders, to chalk out a strategy in this regard.

The sources said BJP leader Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi and the party's minority morcha president Abdul Rasheed Ansari also attended the meeting.

The idea is to "demolish misinformation campaign" being carried out by some political parties on the new citizenship law, NRC and NPR, they said.

They said the party has launched a nationwide campaign to create awareness over these issues.

A national-level conference will be organised in the first week of January to inform Muslims about the key aspects of these issues and "how the opposition is spreading confusion", they said.