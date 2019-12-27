Home Nation

BJP resorts to personal attacks when it can't answer Rahul's questions: Congress 

Pawan Khera's remarks came in response to senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar accusing the Congress of trying to fan instability in the country.

Published: 27th December 2019 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 10:40 PM

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday hit back at the BJP for calling Rahul Gandhi "liar of the year", saying the ruling party resorts to abuse and personal attacks when it has no answers to his "tough questions" on issues such as the state of the economy and women's security.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also alleged that there was "star wars" in the top leadership of the BJP with one saying something in Parliament and the other saying something else at Ramlila Maidan, an apparent reference to Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments at a rally here.

"Rahul Gandhi from every platform asks tough questions. The government of the day is either too arrogant to respond to these questions which the people want answers to or the government has no answers to cover their failures.

They hide behind abuse, very low, very petty level of narrative, to make it a personal attack," he told reporters.

Khera's remarks came in response to senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar accusing the Congress of trying to fan instability in the country.

"When Rahul Gandhi was Congress president, he would say anything and speak lies all the time. Now he is no longer president but continues to speak lies. If there were a category of the liar of the year, he would be its recipient. His comments used to embarrass his family. His lies now embarrass his party and the entire country," Javadekar told reporters.

Likening the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with demonetisation, former Congress president Gandhi said in Chhattisgarh that these exercises are "tax" on the poor, who will suffer the same way they did after the note ban in November 2016.

Khera said the Congress has a responsibility as an opposition party to voice the concerns and articulate the questions of unemployed youths of this country with unemployment touching a 45-year-old low.

The party has a responsibility to voice the concerns of all those victims of bad economic policies, of the victims of demonetisation and a flawed GST, of small traders, of the women who do not feel safe at all in this country, he said.

"The Congress will continue to ask these uncomfortable questions -- why is the youth unemployed, why did you mess up the economy, why are the women of India unsafe. Rahul Gandhi has taught us not to be scared," Khera said.

