Fire breaks out at Mumbai godown, no injuries reported

By PTI

MUMBAI: A huge fire broke out in a godown in Khairani area of Saki Naka suburb in the metropolis on Friday evening, and efforts were on to douse it, an official said.

There are no reports of injuries to anyone as yet in the fire that broke out at 5:35 pm, the official said.

Maharashtra: Fire fighting operations underway at the factory in Ghatkopar, Mumbai; 15 fire tenders at the spot. https://t.co/GFdKLXA2M5 pic.twitter.com/8eg3m3eGYV — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

"Nine fire engines, eight water tankers and along with scores of firefighters are at the spot to douse the blaze," he added.