No one will be stripped off Citizenship: Amit Shah

Shah said that under this Act, there was no provision to take away the citizenship of anyone, even belonging to a minority community.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being presented a traditional Himachali cap by CM Jai Ram Thakur as BJP working President JP Nadda looks on during a rally organised on the occasion of completion of two years by Himachal Pradesh's BJP government at Ridge in Shimla Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Slamming the Congress party for instilling fears in the minds of the minority community members, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday challenged Rahul Gandhi to show at least one clause of the Citizenship Amendment Act that has the provision to snatch away the citizenship of any person. 

Addressing a rally in Shimla to commemorate BJP's second year in power in Himachal Pradesh, Shah strongly defended the CCA and accused the Congress party of spreading rumours about the CAA and NRC. "Congress and company are spreading rumours that this act will take away citizenship of minorities, Muslims. I challenge Rahul baba to show even one clause in the act that has provision to take away citizenship of anyone,’’ Shah said.

"Minorities in neighbouring countries are suffering from atrocities in the name of religion have been given citizenship but Congress is misleading the public on the issue."

Shah further said that under this Act, there was no provision to take away the citizenship of anyone, even belonging to a minority community. "This Act has a provision to give citizenship to the those belonging to the minority who came from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan," he said.

Talking on cross border infiltration and taking a dig on the previous UPA Government, Shah said, "The Congress Government of Sonia-Manmohan was there for ten years. Back then, aalia-malia-jamalia from Pakistan used to infiltrate into India every day; they would cut and take our soldiers' heads. And the country's prime minister won't even make a 'uff' sound."

"Narendra Modi with his 56-inch chest is a PM who knows how to give a befitting reply to terrorists," he said.

Shah listed the scrapping of Article 370 and the Supreme Court decision that the paved way for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya among the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre.

He saluted the bravery and sacrifices of the people of Himachal Pradesh for their sacrifices for the country as he said that there has been four Paramveer Chakra winners from the state. He said that Rs 35,000 crores had been deposited in the accounts of army retirees under the one rank one pension scheme. "Dev Bhoomi is also called veer bhumi as soldiers of Himachal have sacrificed their lives for the nation and have received four Param Vir Chakras," said Shah.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP working president J P Nadda were also present and addressed the rally beside other leaders.

Shah was also the chief guest at the first Ground Breaking Ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors Meet- 2019. In 2017, BJP came to power in the hill state and Jairam Thakur was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

