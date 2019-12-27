Home Nation

NRC, NPR attack on poor like demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi

Asserting that the poor people are asking how will they get jobs, Gandhi said although the economy earlier grew at nine per cent, it has now declined to four per cent.

Published: 27th December 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Likening the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with demonetisation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said these exercises are "tax" on the poor, who will suffer the same way they did after the note ban in November 2016.

He was talking to reporters at the airport here after attending the inaugural function of the National Tribal Dance Festival.

"Whether NPR or NRC, it is a tax on poor people of the country. You understand demonestisation. It was a tax on poor people. Go to banks and give your money but do not withdraw money from your account. Entire money went to the pocket of 15-20 rich people. This (NPR or NRC) is the same thing," he said.

He was responding to a query on the Centre's claim that the NPR has no link with NRC.

ALSO READ: Country can't be run without involving all section - Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre

"Poor people will have to go to officers and show their documents and give bribe. They will have to give bribe if there is a slight mistake in their names. Crores of rupees will be pulled out of the pockets of the poor and will be given to the same 15 people. This is the truth. It is an attack on the people," he said.

Asserting that the poor people are asking how will they get jobs, Gandhi said although the economy earlier grew at nine per cent, it has now declined to four per cent, that too if measured through a new technique.

"But if we measure the growth rate through the old method, then it will just be 2.50 per cent. Poor people are asking that after robbing them of their entire money, what have they got (in return)," he said.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Naredra Modi, he said, "It is being talked about in the world that India is reeling under violence; women are not allowed to roam freely on roads and the unemployment rate is at a 45-year high.

"But PM Narendra Modi is not able to understand it. Apparently he is not able to understand what happened and how it happened," he said.

"Earlier, he used to make mockery, but now he is not able to discharge the duties of a PM. The time of the country is being wasted," Gandhi added.

"The money of poor people and farmers was snatched after demonetisation. Ten to fifteen people of the country were benefited with Rs 3.50 lakh crore .Nobody is buying anything and factories are getting shut.  It's a simple economics. It seems PM is not able to understand it," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi NRC NPR CAA Citizenship Act demonetisation
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp