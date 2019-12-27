Home Nation

People have right to protest; Yogi Adityanath creating a divide: Nawab Malik on UP situation

The NCP leader's comments came after protests against the amended citizenship law turned violent in various districts of the state, in which a number of people died and scores sustained injuries.

Published: 27th December 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik on Friday said that people have the right to protest while alleging that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath deliberately allowed the situation to deteriorate and go out of hand in his state.

"People have the right to protest in the country. The protests in the other parts of the country were peaceful but Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister deliberately allowed the situation to go out of hand and is creating a divide between the people on the basis of religion," Malik told ANI.

His comments came after protests against the amended citizenship law turned violent in various districts of the state, in which a number of people died and scores sustained injuries.

"The manner in which the UP government, police and administration handled the situation is not right due to which many people lost their lives," the NCP spokesperson contended.

Malik said that as a chief minister Adityanath should have met those injured or even the families of people killed in the protest. Continuing its tirade against the BJP government, he added, "BJP is continuously trying to deteriorate the situation in the country."

Yogi Adityanath has taken an oath not to discriminate, Malik said, adding that the state Governor should see what action needs to be taken against him.

The state police had yesterday confirmed that a total 1,113 people have been arrested in different parts of the state in connection with the anti-CAA protests.

They asserted that 327 FIRs have been lodged in connection with the protests and 19 people have lost their lives in violence over the issue.

The people were protesting over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawab Malik Yogi Adityanath Citizenship Act Nationalist Congress Party BJP
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp