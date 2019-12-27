Revolutionaries mentioned as 'terrorists' in MP university question paper; irks students

By ANI

GUNA: Revolutionaries were termed as "terrorists" in the question paper for a post-graduation examination in Gwalior-based Jiwaji University, drawing ire of students who saw it as an insult of freedom fighters.

Students of the third semester of MA (political science) at Guna PG College were left shocked when they saw the question asking them to differentiate between "extremists and revolutionary terrorists" on December 20.

"Describe the activities of a revolutionary terrorist. What is the difference between extremists and revolutionary terrorists?" the question read.

Irked over the uneasy question, the students called the question an insult to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the Independence movement and demanded that the question be removed.

"Revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives for the country should have been given the status of brave hearts. Instead, they are being called a terrorist. We condemn this and want the question withdrawn," a protesting student said.

He said that the government should honour the revolutionaries. "Instead, they are being called terrorists. This shows the government's attitude towards these revolutionaries," the protester said.

Speaking to ANI, college principal VK Tiwari said that the objection raised by the students will be conveyed to the university vice-chancellor.

"The matter has been conveyed to the VC of the university," he said.