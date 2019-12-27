Srinagar Diary: No brick kilns near airport

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

No brick kilns near airport

The J&K High Court has directed the Centre and the UT government to ensure that no brick kiln is allowed near the Srinagar airport. The HC asked authorities to ensure that no brick kiln is permitted to operate its furnace or undertake any activity whereby smoke is generated within 8 km from the runway. At the same time, it permitted other activities to brick kiln owners. The court directed the chief secretary to promptly take action for ensuring that no unregistered kilns are permitted to operate. Authorities were told to ensure that the court directions were strictly implemented

Demand for result gazettes

As internet remains blocked since August 5, the J&K Board of School Education is mulling to find a feasible mode to declare results of 10th and 12th standard. Exams were held in November. “We are yet to decide on how to declare the test results,” an official said. Previously, the results were put up online. But with internet remaining suspended, the students have appealed authorities to publish gazettes for declaring the results. A Board official said in view of the internet shutdown, gazettes would be available at different areas. The results are likely to be declared within the first fortnight of January. But it is not just that students are affected, business communities and many others are reeling under losses for the absence of internet connectivity.

Murder most foul

In a horrific incident, a land dealer was killed by his brother-in-law in north Kashmir’s Baramulla. Police said on Dec 16, Naveed Ahmad Lone left his home along with his brother-in-law Abdul Rather to collect `10 lakh. However, Naveed did not return and his body was recovered from a road. Rashid was detained as the police suspected his role in the crime. According to the police, the accused had to pay Naveed. “After inviting him to his home, Rashid paid him only `30,000 and struck him fatally with a hammer,” the police said.

Winter tutorials for students

With the onset of winter vacation, the Directorate of School Education has announced winter tutorials and camps for students in all 10 districts of Kashmir. These facilities, which will be available for students from Class III to XII, will start functioning from December 28. Ten camps will be set up in every zone for Class III to VII. Tutorials for Class VIII to XII will be provided for all subjects as per the need in each zone. The centrally located middle, high and higher secondary schools having adequate infrastructure, and ICT set up were identified for the scheme. Experienced staff will be roped in for these tuition centres.