Unabated cold wave chills Punjab

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Biting cold wave persisted in north India on Thursday as the mercury continued its downward trend and temperatures are likely to drop further in the coming days.Cold wave intensified in Punjab and Haryana as the minimum and maximum temperatures further plummeted in the two states.

Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place with the mercury dropping to 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Hisar was also chilling with a minimum of 3.3 degrees Celsius, a MeT Department weather report said.

The minimum temperature also dropped in Rohtak (3.4), Bhiwani (4.8), Sirsa (4.3), Ambala (5.3) and Karnal (6). Punjab’s Bathinda was coldest place recording a low of 4 degrees Celsius.