Uttarakhand govt to hold special Assembly session in January

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand will hold a special session of Assembly to adopt a resolution to increase the time duration of reservations to scheduled castes and tribes for the next 10 years.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister said, "The resolution was passed by Parliament of India which needs to be passed in all state assemblies before January 10, 2020 to get President's approval for implementation".

Prem Chand Agarwal, Speaker of the Assembly said that the session will be called in the first week of January 2020. Sources said that discussion over Citizenship Amendment Act could also take place in the special session.

Indira Hridayesh, leader of opposition said, "We oppose the act which is discriminatory on the basis of religion. We will raise the issue in the assembly". Earlier, this month, in a big win for government, bill related to Char Dham was passed after discussion in Uttarakhand state Assembly.

After discussion of over two hours, and suggestions to 'improvise' the law, the name of the bill was changed from Char Dham Shrine Board Management Bill 2019 to Uttarakhand Char Dham Devshtanam Management Board 2019.

The government accepted suggestions from various members of the assembly including Gangotri MLA Mahinder Bhatt in which he suggested to change the name of the proposed Bill.

The government also assured the Assembly that other suggestions will also be considered which include increasing numbers of traditional priests in the board, funding mechanical to secure trading communities and people who have traditionally been associated with the shrines.