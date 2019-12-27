Ward boy held for molesting girl at private hospital in Jodhpur

By PTI

JODHPUR: A ward boy was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl at a private hospital in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the minor was admitted to the hospital on December 22 and remained there till December 24.

On Tuesday morning when the girl met her father, she told him that the accused, Shyam Singh, came to her room in the night, forcibly removed her clothes and molested her, the complaint said.

A case was registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act, SHO of Nagori Gate police station Jabbar Singh said.

The accused was produced before a court on Friday, which sent him to judicial custody, the SHO said, adding that statement of the girl would be recorded before the magistrate on Monday.