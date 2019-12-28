Congress blames BJP for damaging secular fabric of India during anti-CAA rally in Dehradun

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Indian National Congress organized a protest march on Saturday in Dehradun against Citizenship Amendment Act.

The march was attended by senior Congress leaders who accused the BJP government in center and state of divisive policies.

Pritam Singh, state president of Uttarakhand unit said, "The BJP is busy dividing the country on the basis of religion. This is hurting our nation. Our culture has always been of inclusitivty and tolerance."

Thousands joined the rally marching on streets of the capital city raising slogans against the newly passed law and the BJP led government in the center as well as state.

"The state government that by supporting the CAA is complicit in 'crimes' of center which is hurting the secular fabric of this country. We will oppose this law which is against the spirit of our Constitution," said Indira Hridayesh, leader of opposition.

Security measures were upper and traffic routes were diverted at various places to avoid congestion and any other unpleasant incident.

Senior police officials from the district police escorted the procession to make sure that nothing goes wrong.

