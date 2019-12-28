Congress condemns 'manhandling' of Priyanka Gandhi, calls for dismissal of Yogi government

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress on Saturday condemned alleged manhandling of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by Uttar Pradesh police in Lucknow on Saturday and demanded dismissal of Yogi Adiyanath government.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Sushmita Dev said they have also sought action against UP police official who had "pushed" Gandhi which led to her falling down.

Dev said that Priyanka Gandhi did not violate the prohibitory orders but was repeatedly stopped by police first while she was travelling in a car and later while she was on a scooter.



ALSO READ: UP cop strangulated me en route to protester's house, claims Priyanka Gandhi

"We condemn the physical violence on protesters and manhandling of Priyanka Gandhiji. This government should be dismissed and there should be the President's rule in the state," she said.

Dev said Priyanka Gandhi was on her way to meet former IPS officer SR Darapuri's family when she was suddenly stopped by circle officer of Uttar Pradesh police.

Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Main Darapuri ji ki family se milne ja rahi thi. Police ne bar bar roka. Jab gadi ko roka aur maine paidal jane ki koshish ki toh mujhe gher ke roka aur mera gale pe haath lagaya, mujhe gira bhi diya ekbar. pic.twitter.com/TyIqnrKkln — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

The Mahila Congress chief said Gandhi's car was obstructed in a manner that could have put her life in danger.

"First, they obstructed her car. It was done in a way that it could have turned into an accident. It would have put her life into danger," the Congress chief said.

Dev said Priyanka Gandhi categorically asked the UP police the reason for stopping her as there were less than five people in her car.

"Or is it a crime to meet family members of people who have been jailed. Secondly, when she said that she was going to meet the family of the former IPS officer, they did not let her move. Let me state it categorically, a woman official of the UP police physically manhandled Vadra and pushed her around the neck in a manner that she lost her balance and fell down.

Kalanidhi Naithini, SSP Lucknow (pic 2) : Today, morning area incharge, Dr Archana Singh has presented a report to Additional Superintendent where she has mentioned that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's car was not moving in the scheduled route rather a different route. pic.twitter.com/cYNnAhkj6V — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

"I want to ask Yogi is he running a government in UP or is it his goonda raj," she asked.

Dev said Gandhi then sat on a two-wheeler and went a couple of kilometers but the police again "gheraoed" her.

"I want to ask them if two people travelling peacefully on a two-wheeler is a violation of Section 144. After that she walked for about eight km to meet the wife of Darapuri," she said.

Dev said Gandhi has CRPF security. "How can you treat her like that. We call for explanation and we want an inquiry into the circumstances that led to this," she said.

"The UP Chief Minister should be ashamed of himself. Congress stands with for all protesters who have been protesting (against Citizenship Amendment Act) despite a "brutal police force and complete abuse of power" as it has been unleashed today on Priyanakjka Gandhi".

"We want action against Chief Minister for behaving in this manner. The UP police officer should be suspended, should be removed," she said.