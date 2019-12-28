Home Nation

Dalit man's shop torched over inter-caste marriage in Madhya Pradesh

Seven people were arrested under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and prohibitory orders were imposed at Bisnur village.

Published: 28th December 2019

By PTI

BETUL (MADHYA PRADESH): Tension prevailed at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district after a Dalit man's shop was set on fire following his marriage with a woman from Other Backward Class (OBC) community, police said on Saturday.

Seven people were arrested under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and prohibitory orders were imposed at Bisnur village, an official said. "A case under the SC-ST Act was registered against a total of 23 people," said Betul SP Karthikeyan K.

He said that a 21-year-old Dalit man and a 19-year-old woman, both residents of the village, got married recently despite opposition from the woman's family. The SP added that some of her relatives were allegedly harassing the couple, and on Friday night the man's shop was set on fire, leading to tension in the village.

He said that he and district collector Tejasvi Nayak met both the families, appealing for peace adding that a police team has been deployed in the village and the situation was under control.

