Drug racket inside Gurugram jail busted: Jail warden absconding

The Crime branch on Thursday night conducted a raid at Naya Gaon road adjoining the jail and held two youths red handed.

By IANS

GURUGRAM: A drug racket active inside Gurugram district jail and involving a jail warden was busted on Friday after the crime branch officials arrested two youths here in connection with the case.

The accused, identified as Mohati (21) and Babloo (26), both residents of Manesar, were arrested with 78 gram charas with market value of Rs 15,000. Another accused Phool Mohammad, the jail warden, managed to escape, leaving his motorcycle behind.

"The crime branch officials received inputs about illegal narcotics trade taking place inside the district jail and that top officials were involved in it. The officials have located the drug paddlers who supplied drugs to jail warden. On Thursday, we received information about Mohati and Babloo going to supply the consignment to the jail warden," said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime Branch.

Sangwan said Phool Mohammad is on the run.

During interrogation, the two accused revealed that they had spoken to a senior jail official about supplying the contraband inside the jail and that Phool Mohammad was just a middleman between them and inmates lodged inside.

"We have lodged an FIR under NDPS Act at Bhondsi police station. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused jail warden," Sangwan said.

