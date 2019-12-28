Former Punjab CM's assassin to strike for reduced sentence

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted for the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh has announced that he would sit on hunger strike to protest the non-action on his appeal against his sentence which is pending with the President for the last eight years.

Stating that Rajoana will start his strike from January 11, his sister Kamaldeep alleged that both Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak

Committee (SGPC) were not taking up his appeal seriously, even after constantly assuring him of help.

“Former SGPC President Kirpal Singh Badungar and present president of SGPC Gobind Singh Longowal had twice given written assurances but they did not take any action after he ended his hunger strike,’’ she claimed.

This is the third time that Rajoana, who is lodged in Patiala Central Jail, is going on a hunger strike.

A few days ago, during the question hour in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that no pardon has been given to Rajoana.