Getting Maharashtra's economy past USD 1 trillion-mark tough: Finance minister Jayant Patil

By PTI

PUNE: Maharashtra Finance minister and senior NCP leader Jayant Patil on Saturday said it would be tough to take the state's economy past the USD one trillion mark in six to seven years, a goal previous chief minister Devendra Fadnavis often spoke about at political rallies and investment seminars.

Patil said Maharashtra's economy was growing at 7 per cent and to achieve the USD one trillion mark, it would have to accelerate at 15 per cent annually, which seems improbable. "It is difficult for us to achieve this target," Patil said.

Speaking on the farm loan waiver announced recently by the Uddhav Thackeray government and the row it has kicked up due to the upper ceiling for outstanding amount of Rs 2 lakh and subsequent omission of a large section of farmers, he said complete data of farmers was being collected. "We had given relief of up to Rs 2 lakh. Meanwhile, we are collecting of data of all farmers, after which we will announce further relief," he said.

In a government resolution issued on Saturday, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi dispensation said that farmers whose outstanding crop loan amount till September 30 this year exceeds Rs two lakh will not be eligible for the loan waiver scheme.

Speaking on other developments, Patil said NCP would respond "positively" if some of those who rebelled against it during the October Assembly polls want to rejoin.

Queried on senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil's reported remark that the NCP should not get the Home portfolio in the MVA government or it would install CCTVs to keep a watch on Matoshree, the Bandra residence of the Thackeray family, the minister hit back claiming the statement meant the previous government may have done something of this sort.