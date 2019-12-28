Home Nation

Indigenous people won't be affected by Citizenship Act: Assam CM

Sarbananda Sonowal said the BJP never worked against the interests of the Assamese people and the party had even supported the six-year-long anti-foreigners Assam Movement.

Published: 28th December 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (File | PTI)

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAGIROAD: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the indigenous people of the state, whose interests are protected by the Assam Accord, will be not be affected by granting of Indian citizenship to a "small number" of persecuted people.

Sonowal, while addressing BJP's 'Peace and Progress March' in Morigaon district of Assam which was also attended by leaders of its alliance partners AGP and BPF, said the state government is committed to protecting the land rights, culture and language of the indigenous people.

"Congress could not provide security to the small number of people who fled their country due to religious persecution. Now, they are being given an opportunity to get Indian citizenship by applying under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.:

"These people will not have any negative impact on the indigenous people. Do not get misled by the misinformation being spread that the BJP-led government will bring in foreigners and settle them on the surplus lands in villages and tea gardens," Sonowal said.

Noting that only a negligible number of foreigners will get Indian citizenship under the Act, he said the BJP governments at the Centre and the state will ensure that the interests of the indigenous people are protected under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

Sonowal said the Clause provides constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards for protecting, preserving and promoting the cultural, social and linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

He said the BJP never worked against the interests of the Assamese people and the party had even supported the six-year-long anti-foreigners Assam Movement.

The state government will also reach out to the people to dispel their misunderstandings about CAA, he said.

Sonowal accused the Congress of settling "lakhs of foreigners" in Assam during its rule and wondered why there were no movements against foreigners then like what the state is witnessing now.

Protests against the Act, mainly spearheaded by student bodies AASU and AJYCP, are continuing across the Brahmaputra Valley.

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking at the rally, said the BJP will win the 2021 Assembly election in the state with the votes of the indigenous people.

He said the people who would be granted citizenship under CAA are already settled in different parts of the state since the 1970s.

"We will give blood for the development of Assam but will never allow its progress to get halted. We are with the people and will try to solve their problems," he said.

The BJP-led government in the state has remained committed to preserving the culture and heritage of Assam, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarbananda Sonowal Citizenship Act
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp