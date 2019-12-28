Home Nation

J&K’s statehood will be restored before long as Centre promised, says Ram Madhav

They all will be released in a phased manner to restore full political activity in the Union territory, a step favoured by both the Union government and the BJP, he said.

Published: 28th December 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Madhav said the people of the UT have accepted the Centre’s decisions | PTI

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday sought to assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the statehood of the new Union territory will be restored before soon.

Maintaining that there were only 30 to 32 prominent political leaders and less than 100 people overall are under preventive detention now in the Union territory, he said they too would be released “in phased manner” to pave way “for the restoration of full political activity” in the UT as per the BJP and Centre’s commitment to it.

“The BJP is in favour of granting statehood to the J&K as early as conditions permit,” he said in a reply to question over the issue. Madhav also said the rights of local people will be preserved in the region as promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his statement.

On a question on the proposed delimitation in the UT, he said it would be taken up soon after the formation of a committee for the purpose by the ministry of home affairs early next year.

Talking of the people under preventive detention in the Union territory, Madhav said “only 30 to 32 prominent leaders” were under preventive detention.

“Four months ago, a large number of people were put under preventive detention. But, only 30 to 32 prominent leaders and less then 100 people overall are under detention today,” he said.

They all will be released in a phased manner to restore full political activity in the Union territory, a step favoured by both the Union government and the BJP, he said.

The BJP leader also said the internet service, which has already been restored in Kargil and Leh in the UT of Ladakh, will soon be restored in Jammu and Kashmir regions.

He also claimed the people in J&K have “welcomed the bold step to remove Article 370 & 35 (A) and other major decisions.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp