One crore affordable houses cleared, declares Hardeep Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday opened up on the strides his government has made on the provision of affordable housing.

He said out of a demand of 1.12 crore houses in urban areas, 1 crore has been sanctioned.

A total of 57 lakh houses are in various stages of construction of which, nearly 30 lakh have been completed.

The houses sanctioned so far under the Mission involve an investment of about Rs 5.70 lakh crore, with the central assistance amounting to Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

Durga Shanker Mishra, ministry secretary, said that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has covered a range of social groups which comprises of around 5.8 lakh senior citizens, 2 lakh construction workers, 1.5 lakh domestic workers, 1.5 lakh artisans, 770 transgenders, 500 leprosy patients among others. Nearly Rs 60,000 crore central assistance has been released.