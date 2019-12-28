Home Nation

Robbers loot 102 sacks of onions from truck after taking driver hostage in Bihar

Deshraj, the truck driver, told police he was taken hostage by at least six armed persons around 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

Published: 28th December 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Onions, Onions price hike

For representational purposes. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By IANS

PATNA: Amid the spiralling prices of onions across the country, and shortage of the bulb, the driver of a truck loaded with 51 quintals of onions was taken hostage by robbers who eventually decamped with 102 sacks of onions.

The incident took place in Kaimur district of Bihar. Onion prices in the state have gone up to Rs 100 per kg in the last one month.

A police officer said on Saturday that the truck was going towards Jehanabad in Bihar from Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad.

ALSO READ | Onion prices remain sky-high at Rs 150 per kg; imports underway

Deshraj, the truck driver, told police he was taken hostage by at least six armed persons around 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

Deshraj is said to be a resident of Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. Based on his statement, an FIR has been registered and the police are investigating the matter.

He said the criminals left him around 2 a.m. on Friday, 5 km away from where he was taken hostage. Later, he found that onion sacks were missing from his truck.

Earlier, in the first week of December, a similar incident of robbery took place in Kudra police station area in Bihar's Kaimur district.

The robbers had fled with 64 sacks (1,920 kg) of garlic from a vehicle. An FIR, in this case, has been lodged but the police are yet to get any breakthrough.

