Trinamool Congress stages sit-ins against NRC, Citizenship Act across West Bengal

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday staged sit-ins against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal. Party sources said that TMC leaders and activists took part in the demonstrations across the state.

Senior state ministers Partha Chatterjee and Firhad Hakim were among the TMC leaders who participated in the sit- ins in their respective constituencies in Kolkata. Hakim wondered if people have to prove their citizenship after exercising their franchise in the elections. "People of West Bengal will never accept CAA and NRC," he said.

Taking a dig at the TMC protests, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, "Even TMC supporters are not attending the anti-CAA agitations of their party supremo (Mamata Banerjee) who must have got tired after walking for miles in marches and getting a tepid response from the people."