UP cop strangulated me en route to protester's house, claims Priyanka Gandhi

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Saturday stopped by police when she was on her way to meet the family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri who was arrested during anti-CAA protests.

"UP police stopped me while I was going to meet the family of Darapuri Ji. A policewoman strangulated and manhandled me. They surrounded me while I was going on a party worker's two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there." Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

#WATCH: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says,"UP police stopped me while I was going to meet family of Darapuri ji. A policewoman strangulated&manhandled me. They surrounded me while I was going on a party worker's two-wheeler,after which I walked to reach there." pic.twitter.com/hKNx0dw67k — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

Congress said in a tweet that Gandhi's car was "forcefully stopped" by UP Police while she "was on her way to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri".

After the police stopped her car from travelling, Smt. @PriyankaGandhi walked the distance to meet the family of former IPS officer, S R Darapuri. pic.twitter.com/ouzbJtkEq5 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2019

Police have arrested over 1200 people in connection with the violence which erupted in the wake of the protests against CAA.