UP govt rejects Priyanka Gandhi’s charge of harassment, call it mere theatrics

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: It was a mere tactic to grab media space and nothing else, said senior Yogi minister Siddharth Nath Singh on the charges levelled against the UP police on manhandling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In a high voltage drama, the Congress leader had accused Yogi government of suppressing people’s voice in the state and alleged that she was roughed up by Lucknow police while she was on her way to meet the family of ex-IPS officer SR Darapuri on Saturday evening.

READ| UP cop strangulated me en route to protester's house, claims Priyanka Gandhi

Darapuri was arrested during the anti-CAA protests in the state capital on December 19. In a sharp reaction to Gandhi’s allegations, Singh said that Congress party leaders were nothing but a bunch of liars.

He accused Priyanka Gandhi of creating trouble on the law and order front deliberately even while she knew that Section 144 of CrPC was in force in the

district.

In such a scenario, no march or protest was allowed without prior permission but she wanted to have theatrics to hog the limelight after her programmes failed and flopped in the state capital, said Singh rejecting the charge of misbehaviour levelled by Congress leader against Lucknow police.

