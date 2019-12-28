Home Nation

UP govt rejects Priyanka Gandhi’s charge of harassment, call it mere theatrics

In a sharp reaction to Gandhi’s allegations, Singh said that Congress party leaders were nothing but a bunch of liars.

Published: 28th December 2019 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: It was a mere tactic to grab media space and nothing else, said senior Yogi minister Siddharth Nath Singh on the charges levelled against the UP police on manhandling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In a high voltage drama, the Congress leader had accused Yogi government of suppressing people’s voice in the state and alleged that she was roughed up by Lucknow police while she was on her way to meet the family of ex-IPS officer SR Darapuri on Saturday evening.

READ| UP cop strangulated me en route to protester's house, claims Priyanka Gandhi 

Darapuri was arrested during the anti-CAA protests in the state capital on December 19. In a sharp reaction to Gandhi’s allegations, Singh said that Congress party leaders were nothing but a bunch of liars.

He accused Priyanka Gandhi of creating trouble on the law and order front deliberately even while she knew that Section 144 of CrPC was in force in the
district. 

In such a scenario, no march or protest was allowed without prior permission but she wanted to have theatrics to hog the limelight after her programmes failed and flopped in the state capital, said Singh rejecting the charge of misbehaviour levelled by Congress leader against Lucknow police.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi UP police Citizenship Act Anti-Citizenship Act protests Siddharth Nath Singh
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp