Home Nation

AASU warns of 'massive protests' if PM Modi comes to inaugurate Khelo India games

AASU leadership did not elaborate and said details will be shared in coming days after getting confirmation of PM Modi's visit to the state capital.

Published: 29th December 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

All Assam Students Union AASU supporters stage a protest rally against the amended Citizenship Act in Dibrugarh Tuesday

All Assam Students Union AASU supporters stage a protest rally against the amended Citizenship Act in Dibrugarh. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), spearheading the protests against controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face massive protests if he visits the state to inaugurate “Khelo India” beginning on January 10 in Guwahati.

“We have kept our eyes set on Khelo India and T20 match to be played between India and Sri Lanka on January 5 in Guwahati. A massive protest will be organised if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to inaugurate Khelo India,” chief advisor to AASU Samujjal Bhattacharya told journalists on Sunday.

AASU president Dipanka Nath said it would be a prolonged agitation against the CAA.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act prtotests: Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati to go as per schedule

“As Modi and BJP are planning to destroy Assam, we are fighting a legal battle by moving the Supreme Court against the CAA. We are also staging democratic protests. They will continue,” Nath said.

In the aftermath of violent protests early this month, a meeting between Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Guwahati, which was scheduled from December 15-17, had to be “postponed”.

The AASU and 30 ethnic organisations announced a series of protests to be staged from December 31. They requested people to stage protests in every household, light lamps in memory of five “martyrs” (people killed during violent protests in Guwahati) in every locality, take out torch-lit rallies in towns and villages across the state, stage a protest using traditional musical instruments and burn representational copies of CAA at “meji” (bonfire in keeping with the tradition of Magh Bihu celebrated mid-January).

ALSO READ: Anti-CAA protests continue in Assam, students body AASU slams citizens’ group

Meanwhile, stung by the protests, the state’s BJP-led coalition government appeared at its wit’s end. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wondered as to why the protests were being staged against his government when it took several steps for Assam’s development and safety and security of the people.

“We have nothing to hide. All our steps have been transparent. Suddenly, what crime have we committed that our MPs, Ministers, MLAs, party workers at various levels become the targets of the protestors?” a beleaguered Sonowal asked at a programme at Sualkuchi off Guwahati prior to a peace rally taken out by the BJP.

“Respecting the Assam Accord (signed in 1985 at the end of Assam Agitation), we took several steps. Along with AASU leadership, we visited areas on the India-Bangladesh border and took stock of the situation. The state government had offered Rs.5 lakh to each martyr of the Assam Agitation and Rs.2 lakh each to those who had sustained bullet injuries,” the CM said.

Stating that he himself has grown from the AASU, he appealed to the leadership of the students’ body to repose faith in him, his colleagues and the state government.

He said evidence gathered so far pertaining to the violent incidents made the government to suspect that a conspiracy was hatched by opposition Congress and Left parties.

ALSO READ: Non-citizens? Meet a journalist, a caterer and bonded labourers without papers

The state’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Some people are talking about floating a political party and wresting power the way the AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) was born out of the Assam Agitation. I have no doubt it will be like Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne. They will lose their security deposits”.

At an anti-CAA rally in Guwahati recently, popular singer Zubeen Garg had made a call for the formation of a new political party in Assam. It was instantly backed by the president of apolitical AASU who said, “We are thinking in that direction”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act All Assam Students' Union AASU Khelo India CAA stir NRC
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp