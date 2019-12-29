Home Nation

CDS can serve up to maximum age of 65 years, Modi government amends rules

The CDS will not be allowed to take up any private employment without prior approval for a period of five years after demitting the office, officials said.

Published: 29th December 2019 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 08:29 PM

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image of Indian Army used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry has amended rules to allow the Chief of Defence Staff to serve up to a maximum age limit of 65 years.

The changes have been made in the services rules of the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force for extension of retirement age of the Chief of Defence Staff to a maximum of 65 years if a service chief is appointed to the post.

However, the tenure of the CDS is yet to be announced.

In a landmark decision, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Tuesday approved the creation of the CDS who will act as the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters relating to tri-services.

According to existing rules, the service chiefs can serve for a maximum period of three years or till attaining the age of 62, whichever is earlier.

The CDS will not be eligible to hold any government post after demitting office.

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat is tipped to be India's first CDS and the announcement is likely to be made by Tuesday.

A key mandate of the CDS will be to facilitate restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/theatre commands.

ALSO READ | India’s first Chief of Defence Staff to be a four-star General: Government

Officials said bringing about jointness in operation, logistics, transport, training, support services, communications, repairs and maintenance of the three services within three years will be another major mandate of the CDS.

The tri-service agencies, organisations and commands relating to cyber and space will be under the command of the CDS and he will also function as the Military Adviser to the Nuclear Command Authority.

A pre-scheduled ceremony to hand over the baton of the Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee by outgoing Army Chief Gen Rawat to Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh was cancelled on Friday.

The ceremony to hand over the baton of chairman of COSC was scheduled as Gen Rawat is due for retirement from service on December 31.

The Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoSC) comprises chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and the senior-most member is appointed its chairperson There was indication that the ceremony has been cancelled as the government is likely to appoint the CDS by Tuesday.

The CDS will also act as the permanent chairman of the CoSC.

Gen. Rawat assumed charge as Chief of Army Staff on December 31, 2016.

Before becoming Army Chief, he handled various operational responsibilities in many areas, including along the LoC with Pakistan, the LAC with China and in the Northeast.

