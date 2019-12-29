Central, state pollution control bodies to meet in Patna conference next month

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Union Minister for Environment Prakash Javadekar will inaugurate the two-day long 64th conference of central and state pollution control boards and pollution committees, which is scheduled to start from January 16 to 17 in Patna.

During the inaugural session, issues related to implementation, challenges and enforcement strategies for effective management of solid waste including plastic would be discussed.

Bihar State Pollution Control Board spokesperson Birendra Kumar told media on Saturday that officials of 28 state pollution control bodies and six pollution control committees from various U/Ts including Delhi, Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Daman Diu and Nagara Haveli have been invited to participate in it.

Kumar further said that discussion in details would also be held on bio-medical wastes, Action Plan for polluted river stretches and status of implementation of Action Plans in Non-Attainment cities besides others.

Apart from all these issues, agendas which would be received from different states pollution control boards shall also be discussed and delineated at the conference's sessions gradually. On Saturday, state Pollution Control Board chairman Dr Ashok Kumar Ghosh held a meeting in Patna on how to make this national conference successful proposefully.