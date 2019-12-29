Congress worker who gave Priyanka Gandhi a ride on scooter in UP gets Rs 6,300 challan 

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow traffic police has handed over a challan of Rs 6,300 to the owner of the scooter on which Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rode on Saturday.

Priyanka Gandhi was on her way to meet the family of jailed former IPS officer and social activist S.R. Darapuri when she was stopped by the police on Saturday evening. She was not allowed to go forward as she was accompanied by a number of Congress workers and leaders while Section 144 of CrPC was in force in the state capital.

So the Congress leader got down and hopped on to the scooter of a Congress worker and rode pillion, but she was stopped again by a female police officer.

The scooter with the registration number UP 32 HB 8270 has now been given a challan because the driver and Priyanka were not wearing helmets which are mandatory.

The scooter belongs to Congress leader Dheeraj Gujjar.