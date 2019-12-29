Home Nation

Ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav questions Centre on not carrying census of backward caste population

The RJD chief has been demanding for caste census for long time even before he was jailed in connection with multiple cases of the fodder scam.

Published: 29th December 2019 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 08:07 PM

Lalu Prasad Yadav 

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is imprisoned in connection with multiple cases of fodder scam, questioned the intention of the Centre behind not conducting a census of backward people on caste basis.

In a Twitter post, Lalu's office wrote on Sunday: "If the central government counts all dogs, cats, elephants, horses, jackals and pigs in the census, then what is the problem in counting backward people? What is the problem in adding caste column in the census? If caste census is done, will it reveal the rule of the 10 per cent on 90 per cent?"

The RJD chief also taunted the BJP-led NDA government in centre and tweeted "Lakhs of crores will be spent on the alleged NPR, NRC and 2021 Indian census. Have heard that many different columns are being added to NPR, but what is the problem in adding one column of caste census in it?"

ALSO READ| Have suffered a thousand wounds, still capable of taking on foes: Lalu Prasad

It is to be noted that Lalu has been demanding for caste census for long time even before he was jailed. "You count Muslims, Sikhs, Christians but what is the fear in counting the real backward Hindus? Why don't you want a census of backward Hindus? Why do you have such bad intentions about backward Hindus?" he wrote in a tweet.

In Bihar's politics, Lalu is considered to be a veteran and champion of doing politics on the issues of backward people. Local political observers said that Lalu again wants to ignite on the issues of backward Hindus as he had successfully played it well in past.

Reacting against him, BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand said that Lalu Prasad should first remember the debate done over this issue in the Parliament on the caste census that took place during the UPA government by BJP leaders. "At present, the census of 2021 is going to be carried out in a very extensional and competitive manner and hence it should be supported. Dont spread confusion and fear about the NPR, Lalu Prasad ji,"  Anand said.

