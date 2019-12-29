In view of severe cold wave, Haryana government closes all schools on December 30-31

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Schools in Haryana will remain closed on December 30 and 31 in view of the severe cold wave that has gripped the state and other parts of the northern region for the past few days.

"In view of the prevailing severe cold, the government has declared a holiday in all government and private schools in the state on December 30 and 31," an official statement said here on Sunday.

It further said, "Thereafter, between January 1 to January 15, 2020, all schools in the state will remain closed on account of winter holidays."

In Haryana, minimum temperatures have been hovering close to the freezing point at some places, while day temperatures too have been settling in the range of 10-13 degrees Celsius at most places.

The meteorological department here has predicted that the severe cold will continue over the next couple of days in Haryana and Punjab.