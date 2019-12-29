Home Nation

NRC will turn half of India into ‘Detention Centre’: Chhattisgarh CM

Baghel narrated the story of his mother where she didn’t have anything valid to substantiate her actual date of birth.

Published: 29th December 2019 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, while expressing deep concern over the tribals likely to be worst affected, asserted “if implemented the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will turn half of the nation into detention centre".

Speaking at a national convention on the Tribals Identity — “Adivasi Asmita-kal, aaj our kal” in the state capital, Baghel narrated the story of his mother where she didn’t have anything valid to substantiate her actual date of birth.

“When NRC was made by the British, Mahatma Gandhi was the first one to oppose it. The worst affected by it would now be the tribals, who have been living as the forests dwellers and remote rural inhabitants. They usually don’t have the documents. When I cannot prove the date of birth certificate here, how can the tribals do it,” the chief minister stated.

He said that the NRC is not about Hindu-Muslim but the entire country. “So if it’s implemented I will not sign it. We are fighting. Perhaps I too will not be able to submit requisite evidence regarding my documents,” Baghel opined.

“Tribals are not meant for the museum. They too nurture dreams and we are committed to fulfil their aspirations and rights”, the CM stated.

Chhattisgarh senior tribal minister Kawasi Lakhma dubbed the NRC as “black law about which the adivasis and forest dwellers might have never thought even in the wildest of their dreams, so they must oppose it”.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP organised a workshop in the state office where the plan was chalked out on how to counter the Congress on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The party has planned to raise awareness across the state on CAA from January 1. The opposition will disseminate “the facts” about the newly amended law and the NRC among the masses.

“The door-to-door campaign will continue will January 14,” a senior BJP leader said.

TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh Chief Minister NRC National Register of Citizens
Comments

