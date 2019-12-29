Home Nation

Parties opposing CAA are anti-Dalits, Congress misleading minorities: JP Nadda

The Dalit leaders who are opposing the law should be exposed, Nadda said, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the 'biggest protector' of the community.

Published: 29th December 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national working president JP Nadda

BJP national working president JP Nadda. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP working president JP Nadda said on Sunday that opposition parties, which are protesting against the amended citizenship law, are "anti-Dalits" as 70-80 per cent of the people to be benefited from the legislation are from the community.

The Dalit leaders who are opposing the law should be exposed, he said, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "biggest protector" of the community.

Addressing a programme organised by a Dalit group, Nadda accused the Congress of spearheading the campaign to "mislead" minorities over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stressed that the new law is all about giving citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries and not about taking away anyone's citizenship.

ALSO READ | NPR, NRC against poor, minorities, I will not fill up the forms: Akhilesh Yadav

With most opposition parties opposing the CAA for incorporating religion as a criterion for granting citizenship to people who have fled Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, Nadda said the amended law has done "justice" to the people who were exploited and deprived of their rights in these countries.

It has acted as a balm on festering wounds left behind by the Congress, he said.

Naming many castes to which the expected beneficiaries of the amended law belong, he claimed 70 to 80 per cent of them are Dalits.

"Those who are opposing it are anti-Dalits. We should understand," the BJP leader said and asked people to reach out to the members of the community over the issue.

ALSO READ: DMK President MK Stalin stresses for unity among secular parties to oppose CAA, NRC

Accusing the Congress and other opposition parties using "vote bank and appeasement" politics, Nadda said they put their votes ahead of the country.

"Our opponents first opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament and are now they are opposing the other way. The public is being misled. When India's partition had happened, Congress was behind it and religion was the basis of that partition. Few Hindus went there and Muslims came here," Nadda said addressing another event in memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Talkatora stadium here.

"Nehru had signed a pact that India will take care of their people living here and they will take care of our people and minorities will be protected.

"India being a secular country kept its word while Pakistan declared itself an Islamic country and East Pakistan became Bangladesh. With CAA we just want that our Hindu, Sikh, Christian and other brothers, who have been tortured or not treated well, are welcomed home and are able to become part of their own country," he added.

Nadda said that "majority of these people are dalit and harijans" and lamented that dalit leaders are opposing the new law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Bill JP Nadda CAA
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp