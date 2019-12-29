Union minister Ramdas Athawale leads pro-CAA rally in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday led a Republican Party of India (A) rally in Bandra in Mumbai in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In a statement, the Union minister for social justice and empowerment asked those from the backward communities and minorities to not be afraid of the Act.

"Some elements are spreading misleading information about CAA. People should ignore it. The Centre is behind every citizen of India. The Act is not against any caste or religion. The opposition is misleading people over it," he said.

The rally was titled 'I Support CAA'.