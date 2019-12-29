Youth question system when it  doesn't respond, it's a good thing: PM Modi

By Express News Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the youth in India don’t like anarchy, instability and nepotism and question the system when it does not work. His observation came in the wake of the nationwide protests by students and political parties since the last two weeks against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

During his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi said the younger generation thrives on the dream of doing something new, something different and has its own set of opinions.“One can even say with certitude here that the country’s youth detests anarchy of any sort. They despise any element of lack of governance and instability; abhorring any shades of nepotism, casteism, favouritism or gender discrimination,” he said.

The prime minister observed that the youth appreciate the system and prefer to follow it. “According to me, they appreciate the system. Not just that, they prefer to follow the system. And in the event of the system not responding properly, they get restless and even courageously question the system itself. I consider this attribute a virtue.”

Around 25 people have been killed in anti-CAA protests, most of them in Uttar Pradesh.“Our new generation is an embodiment, a reflection of a new system, a new order, a new age, a new thought. Today, India eagerly awaits this generation expectantly. These are the very people who have to elevate the country to greater heights,” he said.

During the talk show, Modi also referred to the smooth functioning of Parliament, adding parliamentarians have broken all the records of the last 60 years.“The Parliamentarians that you elected, have broken all the records of the last 60 years. So much accomplishment, in itself shows the strength of Indian democracy and the faith in democracy. I wish to congratulate all the presiding officers, all political parties and all members of Parliament for their active role in this regard.”

He also appealed to the people to buy products that are produced locally. “Can we pledge that by 2022, when we achieve 75 years of Independence, we will remain steadfast for about two-three years on buying local products?” he urged. “I do not advocate this for a long time, just till 2022,” he added.

Buy locally made items

“Can we buy locally made products? This will be a great way to light the lamp of prosperity in the lives of fellow Indians. It is also what Gandhiji advocated,” Modi suggested