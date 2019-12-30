Home Nation

Assam minister takes five-km chopper ride to avoid Citizenship Act protests

After arriving Tezpur by helicopter from Guwahati on Saturday, Himanta Biswa Sarma could not go to Ghoramari, where the programme was taking place, due to the agitation by AASU.

Published: 30th December 2019 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma with Assam State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Das, AGP president Atul Bora and other party leaders takes part in a peace rally at Sualkuchi in Kamrup district of Assam Sunday Dec. 29 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

TEZPUR: In order to avoid anti- CAA protests by AASU here, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a 5-km chopper ride to reach the venue, where a function was held to pay tribute to deceased BJP MLA Rajen Borthakur.

After arriving Tezpur by helicopter from Guwahati on Saturday, Sarma could not go to Ghoramari, where the programme was taking place, due to the agitation by All Assam Students' Union (AASU).

Protesters blocked the National Highway-15 between Tezpur and Ghoramari opposing the minister's visit and shouted slogans against the amended Citizenship Act.

Sarma had to eventually ride the chopper to reach the destination.

The tribute function was organised by the local BJP workers of the Rangapara constituency under the leadership of Tezpur MP Pallab Lochan Das.

AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya on Sunday said protest and blockade against BJP and its ally AGP leaders will continue across the state until the Citizenship Amendment Act is repealed.

The state had witnessed violent agitations after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in both Houses of Parliament.

Five persons were killed and several public properties damaged during the stir.

Curfew was imposed in several cities and towns of the state including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Tezpur and Dhekiajuli.

Night curfew was also imposed in Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts.

However, the curfew was lifted after normalcy returned to these places.

Himanta Biswa Sarma AASU Citizenship Act Protests
