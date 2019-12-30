Home Nation

CBI raids 13 places in Jammu and Kashmir, NCR in arms licence case

The searches were conducted at the premises of then Deputy Commissioners or District Magistrates in Kupwara, Baramulla, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Doda and Pulwama,

Published: 30th December 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Monday conducted searches at 13 locations spread across Srinagar, Jammu, Gurgaon and Noida in an ongoing investigation in two cases related to allegations of issuance of around two lakh arms licences from different districts of Jammu & Kashmir by their respective Deputy Commissioners or District Magistrates.

The searches were conducted at the premises of then Deputy Commissioners or District Magistrates in Kupwara, Baramulla, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Doda and Pulwama, the agency said. Multiple CBI teams carried out the raids at the residential premises of one former Deputy Commissioner and seven former District Magistrates deputed in different districts of Jammu & Kashmir for their alleged involvement in giving nod to the arms licences.

The raids were conducted at the residences of Rajeev Ranjan, a 2010-batch IAS and then Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara; Yasha Mudgil, a 2007-batch IAS and then District Magistrate Baramulla and Udhampur; Aitrat Hussain then District Magistrate of Kupwara; Saleem Mohd then District of Kishtwar; Mohd Jawed Khan then District Magistrate of Kishtwar and Shopian; F.C. Bhagat then District Magistrate of Rajouri; Farooq Ahmed Khan, then District Magistrate of Doda; and Jehangir Ahmed Mir, then District Magistrate Pulwama.

"It was also alleged that the then public servants in this conspiracy of issuance of licences to non-residents of J&K in violation of rules, allegedly received gratification," said Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson Nitin Wakankar.

The official said that it is the first major operation of the CBI after acquiring the original jurisdiction to act against corruption after reorganisation of the erstwhile state as Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Earlier, the CBI did not have original jurisdiction to act in Jammu & Kashmir because of Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to J&K.

After the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 and the bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories -- Jammu & Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one -- the CBI got the power to conduct its operations there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI CBI raids arms license case
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp