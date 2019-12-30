Home Nation

Congress to give legal help to those held in anti-CAA protests

Priyanka Gandhi told the lawyers that the party will provide legal help to those who have been arrested in the peaceful protests and the party stands with the victims.

Published: 30th December 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Demonstrators hold placards and raise slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Friday.

Demonstrators hold placards and raise slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Congress party will provide legal help to people facing prosecution for participating in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests, party sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has held a meeting on the matter with lawyers associated with the party.

At the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi told the lawyers that the party will provide legal help to those who have been arrested in the peaceful protests and the party stands with the victims.

The Congress General Secretary has been active here in the Uttar Pradesh capital in support of the opposition to the CAA, meeting with the families of those arrested in the protests.

In one instance here, Priyanka Gandhi even drove a scooty and then walked to reach the home of the family of a victim.

The Congress leader has also alleged that the local police misbehaved with her to curb her movement. The police, however, have denied the allegation.

The politics is at boiling point in the state where the Congress party has taken centrestage in the opposition to the CAA.

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
