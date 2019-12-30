Congress to give legal help to those held in anti-CAA protests

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Congress party will provide legal help to people facing prosecution for participating in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests, party sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has held a meeting on the matter with lawyers associated with the party.

At the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi told the lawyers that the party will provide legal help to those who have been arrested in the peaceful protests and the party stands with the victims.

The Congress General Secretary has been active here in the Uttar Pradesh capital in support of the opposition to the CAA, meeting with the families of those arrested in the protests.

In one instance here, Priyanka Gandhi even drove a scooty and then walked to reach the home of the family of a victim.

The Congress leader has also alleged that the local police misbehaved with her to curb her movement. The police, however, have denied the allegation.

The politics is at boiling point in the state where the Congress party has taken centrestage in the opposition to the CAA.